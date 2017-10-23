SON Suspends Four Companies in Ilorin For Substandard Products

THE Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said it is yet to close down any company in Kwara State but has suspended four from production, this year.

Speaking with this medium on Tuesday, the state Coordinator of SON, Engr. Sunday Yashim maintained that the suspended companies were discovered to be producing substandard products.

He stated that during an operation at Offa Garage in Ilorin, 630 substandard tyres worth N3million were confiscated even as he expressed concern over retreading of used tyres.

According to him, some group of people were arrested at Agaka area with a machine and generator used in retreading tyres.

Yashim said in order to make brisk business, some tyre dealers buy condemned tyres at cheaper rate and create fresh surface by tracing it only to sell at higher prices. He said such sharp practice will continue to put the lives of buyers at risk.

Speaking further on the operation of SON in the state, he said, “It is not about closing companies, we want to grow industries in such a manner that they will grow from little to multinational companies.

This is why we don’t hurriedly close down companies but in a situation we found out that you don’t want to grow to standard, then your company will be shut.

“What we do is that we spend more of our time trying to guide, direct and advice manufacturers on what they need to put in place and good manufacturing practice for their product to meet up to standard.”

