Speed up Work on Ilesha-Baruba-Gwanara Road, Kwara Govt. Tells Contractors

THE Kwara State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Aro Yahaya has called on Duravil Construction Company to speed up work on the construction of 32 km Ilesha-Baruba-Gwanara road.

Yahaya made the call on Friday in Ilesha Baruba during the inspection and overall assessment of the ongoing project in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara.

He urged the contractors to intensify effort to ensure the road was completed before the rainy season to avoid distractions and delay.

The commissioner also assured the contractors that Kwara Government would pay as soon as the job was in progress.



He said the Kwara Government deemed it fit to embark on the project in order to allow people of Ilesha-Baruba-Gwanara to enjoy one of the dividends of democracy.

“We want every part of the state to feel the government and enjoy the dividends of democracy and that is the reason for our continuous monitoring of this project.

”We want the best for our people because they deserve the best.

“All we want now is for the contractors to speed up effort and add more urgency as the situation of the road has been worrisome for long,” said the Commissioner.

He said Kwara government was ready to sanction any contractor that do any sub-standard construction work.

The commissioner also promised to ensure that improved water system get to the people of the area, following the scarcity and struggle for water in Ilesha-Baruba and Gwanara.

“As I can see with my eyes that our people here need borehole, we will make consultations in time to get lasting solution to the water scarcity,” he said.

One of the contractors, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said 16km out of 32km has been covered.

According to him, his team is enjoying the cooperation of the Ilehsa-Baruba and Gwanara people as they are well accommodated and supportive.

NAN