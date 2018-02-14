Stakeholders Deny Sabotage as Fuel Scarcity Persists

TWO major stakeholders in the fuel distribution chain – Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) and Major Oil Markers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) – have distanced themselves from the perennial queues in some parts of the country.

They described as untrue the allegation of their involvement in acts of sabotage.

DAPPMAN Chairman Prince Dapo Abiodun, told The Nation that it will amount to standing logic on its head to accuse his members of selling above approved ex-depot price when “they don’t even have products.”

To him, to solve the recurrent fuel scarcity, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has to use all distribution channels (depots) including MOMAN, DAPPMAN and Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN).

Abiodun: “These are false and baseless allegations sponsored by IMPAN. The truth is that DAPPMA has hardly gotten product allocations.

Almost 90 per cent of the total product from NNPC is being given to MOMAN including Total, Forte, MRS, Mobil, Oando and Conoil.

“The fuel scarcity is because of supply gaps. If petrol supply is enough and consistent all these stories will fizzle away. The question to ask is, why didn’t this situation happen before December last year?”

The Secretary of MOMAN in Suleja, Niger State, Femi Akano, said the association was not involved in any act of sabotage.

“Our members have complained of gridlocks, infrastructure and security checks as reasons for delays and we have cooperated with the government. So, acts of sabotage on our part are untrue’’, he said.