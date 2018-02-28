State-Owned Media Will be Sustainable – KWSG

The Kwara State Government has restated the determination of the Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, to bequeath ultramodern and highly functional media houses to Kwarans.

This, the government assured, is the driving purpose behind the ongoing restructuring of the three state-owned media houses – Kwara State Television (KWTV), Radio Kwara, and The Herald.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the state Governor, Dr. Muyideen Akorede, informed in an interview that the project was embarked upon in furtherance of the fact that Dr.

Ahmed had always recognised and emphasised the importance of prompt, reliable and accurate communication to successful governance.

In the report by The Herald, he explained that the repositioning exercise was progressing in deliberate and sustained phases, adding that the three media houses will be accorded adequate attention.

According to him, “The first thing Governor Ahmed asked us to do was to rehabilitate the premises of KWTV and Radio Kwara, and that we have done already.

“Radio Kwara is about 85 – 90 per cent completed, just a couple of rough edges to be smoothened.

“Anybody who goes to KWTV these days will not recognise the place again.

“We created a new reception area because previously you just go to the station and you go into the studio. That, for security and professional reasons was wrong. So, His Excellency approved for us to create a new reception area.”

Akorede informed that following the governor’s approval of the extension of office accommodation, new offices have been created for the News, Programmes, and Marketing departments and the editing unit.

“In terms of physical rehabilitation, KWTV has been completed.

“KWTV is ready to go now on digital platform. Every equipment there now is first class and catch match that of any government owned station in the country,” Akorede said.

He also disclosed that as a result of the repositioning exercise, Midland FM boasts of of one of the best of studio facilities around now.

“When you go to Midland FM, you have one of the best studio equipment in this state. There are about three stations that had that kind of equipment in the state: Midland FM, Sobi FM, and the defunct Raypower.

“This shows the real value of the equipment at Midland FM.”

The station has Digital Live Studio which has resulted in the vastly improved signal quality in recent times, and it is now streaming live on radiokwara.com. The station is also to get a new digital transmitter by March.

Besides, he also informed that the government had provided for KWTV three studio cameras, two field cameras, Digital Switcher, Audio Mixer, Chroma Set, Field Lights, Boom Microphones, Talkback System, Computers, Printers, Editing Systems, Air conditioners, among other equipment.

He noted that because the governor has a vision for the station that goes beyond his administration, KWTV now has cutting edge, modern equipment to ensure its success, competitiveness and sustainability.

To complement what has been provided, the government has done rigorous trainings for relevant staff of KWTV.

Already, the government has supplied computers, Printers, and Operational Vehicle to enhance The Herald’s operations.

In tandem with the positioning of The Herald as a regional newspaper in the North Central and contiguous states as its news hole, it now has offices in additional centres including Abuja, Minna, Ibadan, among others.

He, however, assured that within a short time, Radio Kwara and The Herald will be fully addressed in the impending phase of the exercise.