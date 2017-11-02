“Study and Play Football at Kwara Football Academy”-Mutiu Adepoju

ALL is now set for the recruitment of 80 new players by the Kwara State Football Academy, in the next trial which comes up in a months’ time.

Kwara Football Academy, established in 2005, in Kwara State, is a first of its kind for Nigerian youths to combine education with footballing.

As a result of this, the Academy has asked interested candidates who are within the age range of 11-17 to obtain application forms.

In an interview on local radio, Mr. Mutiu Adepoju, an ex-Super Eagles International, said interested candidates can get information about the school through their website, www.kwarafootballacademy.com, and can purchase the forms at N7,000 only.



He added that the form will be on sales for a month, and the screening into the school will be conducted immediately.

Asked on the chances of the Super Eagles at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Brazil 2014, he said he believes if minor issues can be smoothened out, Nigeria will perform well.

“It may be early to say we will win the World cup, because there are very good teams in the competition, as well”

The Academy has since then, produced numerous stars, playing both at home and abroad, and in Nigeria National teams.