“Study and Play Football at Kwara Football Academy”-Mutiu Adepoju

ALL is now set for the recruitment of 80 new players by the Kwara State Football Academy, in the next trial which comes up in a months’ time.
Kwara Football Academy, established in 2005, in Kwara State, is a first of its kind for Nigerian youths to combine education with footballing.
As a result of this, the Academy has asked interested candidates who are within the age range of 11-17 to obtain application forms.
In an interview on local radio, Mr. Mutiu Adepoju, an ex-Super Eagles International, said interested candidates can get information about the school through their website, www.kwarafootballacademy.com, and can purchase the forms at N7,000 only.
He added that the form will be on sales for a month, and the screening into the school will be conducted immediately.
Asked on the chances of the Super Eagles at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Brazil 2014, he said he believes if minor issues can be smoothened out, Nigeria will perform well.
“It may be early to say we will win the World cup, because there are very good teams in the competition, as well”
The Academy has since then, produced numerous stars, playing both at home and abroad, and in Nigeria National teams.
my name is ogbonna frank uche ,i am a striker, i want to register for the kwara football academy screening in illorin but i live in ph ,i would like to know if there would be accomodotion for people like me coming from afar,because i dont have anywhere to stay during the screening ,and if there will be an additional fee to be paid for accomodation ,please let me know,. thank you.
I want to register for the academy butni don’t know when the form for registration will commence again pls can I be informed immediately when the forms come out again
Pls I need to know when the registration form to join the academy will be out again
Pls I will.like to enroll my child for d football academics and also for his secondary schools academy. We are in Lagos is there any provision for hostel to achieved his goals. Thank you