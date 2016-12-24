Surgeon Advises Breast Cancer Patients to go For Mastectomy

DR Agodirin Olaide, a General Surgeon, at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), has disclosed that women died needlessly from cancer because they did not want to lose their breasts.

Olaide made this disclosure on Thursday in Ilorin while delivering a lecture: “Taming the menace of breast cancer” at the Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) health conference.

According to the surgeon, women do not want to go through mastectomy, due to the stigma of losing their breasts which they attribute to their sexuality.

“Women prefer to go for alternative traditional care, only to get fake promises that there is no need to cut-off the breasts,” he said.

He said that while cancer cases usually affected women in the later stages of their life in advanced countries, women in their prime were more predisposed to it in Nigeria.

“There must be a change of strategy as cancer is a common cause of deaths,” he said.

According to Olaide, the best time to diagnose and stop the disease is at stage zero (0) when the symptoms can be detected through screening.

“Survival rate is higher when it can be handled at this stage.”

He also explained that Nigeria had only one therapy facility for cancer, which could not be enough for the treatment of the disease.

The expert warned that stage three and four of cancer mostly had no survival rate, adding that generally the survival rate in cancer cases in Nigeria was between 0.5 and 10 per cent.

The surgeon called on health care providers to let their patients know the danger of the disease and ensure that they go through all the processes of diagnosis and treatment.

He also advised women to undergo mastectomy from stage one to two to save their lives, warning that, later stages could be life threatening.

