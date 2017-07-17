Suspected Cultist Murdered in Cold Blood by Rival Group in Ilorin

SOME Suspected cult members on Friday night in Ilorin, allegedly killed a member of a rival group, Owolabi Opepe, popularly called ‘Owo.’

Mr. Owolabi is said to be a member of the ‘Eiye’ confraternity, while the assailants allegedly belonged to Aiye group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), learnt that the deceased was a graduate of the Kwara State Polytechnic, and was working with the National Museum in Osogbo.

A source told NAN that the victim was a staunch member of the Eiye confraternity since his days in the polytechnic.

He said Mr. Owolabi returned to Ilorin from his station on Friday evening to spend the weekend when the rivals laid ambush and killed him.

The deceased, the source said, was killed in front of the old maternity wing of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) at Amilegbe in the heart of the Kwara capital.

Mr. Owolabi was said to have gone to a supermarket in the area to buy something when the assailants tracked him down, shot him and smashed his head.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kwara Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, has confirmed the incident to NAN.

Mr. Okasanmi, a deputy superintendent of police, said the victim was suspected to have been a cultist.

“Yes, the guy was shot in the skull. We suspect he was a cult member, but we are carrying out further investigation on that,” he said.

NAN

