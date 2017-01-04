‘Suspected Drug Traffickers Came Through Ilorin Airport’

Posted on Jan 4 2017
THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said most of the pilgrims arrested for alleged drug trafficking in last year’s hajj inSaudi Arabia came through the Ilorin International Airport.

The commission, however, noted that it would not ban the airport from the 2017 hajj operations.

NAHCON’s Head of Corporate Affairs, (Media Unit), Hajia Fatima Mustapha was fielding questions on the rumoured ban of the airport for hajj operations.

She was in Ilorin with other national officers to visit a former director in the old Nigeria Pilgrims Commission, Abdulkadir Imam.

NAHCON, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria

Hajia Mustapha said the commission was not banning pilgrims from the airport, but would put in measures to checkmate drug trafficking.

She hoped the move would address the challenges before the 2017 hajj begins.

Her words: “It was discovered that most of the people arrested for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia came from Kwara State. We are not saying they are Kwarans, but maybe there is connivance. Maybe the airport is porous, maybe the equipment are obsolete and cannot detect drug.”

She said the commission was collaborating with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Orientation Agency (NOA) and other relevant agencies to enlighten intending pilgrims on illegal practices they must shun.

“A drama on the dangers and ills associated with drug trafficking will be staged during enlightenment campaigns for intending pilgrims,” she added.

Hajia Mustapha hinted that the commission would embark on e-registration of pilgrims to beat those who might want to engage in sharp practices.

To ensure a hitch-free 2017 exercise, Mustapha said the chairman will soon embark on pre-hajj visit to Saudi Arabia to start preparation on accommodation, transportation and other challenges experienced during the last hajj.

