Suspected Ritualists Behead Two Children in Omupo, Kwara

TWO people have been reportedly killed, while pandemonium has also engulfed the rural town of Omupo in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state over purported removal of the chief imam of the town by the traditional ruler of the area.

The Nigerian Tribune investigations gathered that the crisis erupted when a newly installed Chief imam of the town, who was said to be living in Lagos state, preached against ruling federal government at an event held last week over economic hardship and urged them to find solution to the persistent hunger among the people.

It was gathered that the sermon did not go down well with people and dignitaries present, who included the traditional ruler, Olomu of Omupo, Oba Yaqub Buhari and one of the serving commissioners in the state, thus allegedly resulting to the removal of the Islamic clergy and subsequent replacement with another.

While the traditional ruler declined comment on the development when contacted, it was gathered from residents of the town that the headless bodies of two people were found after a thorough search, on a bush path in the town after three days they had been reported missing by their relations.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, one of the residents of the town, Mallam Abdulmalik Atunbi, said there was actually a crisis over the removal of the Chief Imam, but quickly added that the matter had been resolved and the atmosphere was calm in the area.

Mallam Atunbi, who said the reported killing of two people had no link with the crisis over the removal of the chief imam, said activities of ritualists had been on the increase in recent time in many parts of the country.

Another resident of the town, Mrs. Abigail Alabi, said that two young children, aged between 10 and 12 years were declared missing by their parents and that their headless bodies were later discovered along a bush path some days after a thorough search by relations.

Unconfirmed reports had it that some members of the local vigilance team in the area were arrested in connection with the incident.

When contacted, the police public relations officer of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the command was yet to get the report, adding that there was no available report of any crisis in area at his disposal.

