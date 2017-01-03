Tension Envelopes Ilorin Over Brewing Religious Crisis

PALPABLE tension Monday enveloped the busiest Oke-Odo, Tanke area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital over the purported plan by Muslim and Christian groups to engage in religious crisis in the area.

The Oke-Odo, Tanke area is one of the busiest areas housing many students of the University of Ilorin.

The purported religious crisis according to THISDAY checks, however was quickly averted by men of the state police command and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to the area.

It was gathered that the crisis started when some Muslim youths in the community had resisted a plan by a Christian group to convert a structure meant for another purpose in the area to a worship centre, which nearly resulted in altercation.

THISDAY further gathered that the Muslim group was said to have been uncomfortable with what a source referred to as a “subtle move” to build a church near an existing mosque built almost two decades ago.

Some Muslim leaders, it was learnt, had earlier reported the brewing crisis to security agencies in the event that the structure is turned to a worship centre contrary to the approval it obtained from relevant government agencies.

