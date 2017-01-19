There Are Numerous Problems Confronting The Country – Sultan of Sokoto

SULTAN of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has identified injustice as the main problem confronting the country.

The Sultan who is the president of Jama’at Nasril Islam(JNI) made the disclosure on Tuesday, January 17, in Ilorin, Kwara state, at the opening of a two day international conference on “Security And Peaceful Co-existence In Nigeria, The Sun reports.

The Sarkin Muslim noted that there were other numerous problems confronting the country.

He also admitted that there is palpable tension among Christians and Muslims.

He said: “We have been having problems in Nigeria because of impunity. The small percentage of criminals in our midst should, however, not be used to label all of us.”

The Sultan, however, said with proper understanding, Nigeria can overcome its problems.

The monarch said such problems shouldn’t have arisen, giving the fact that over 90 percent of Nigerians are Muslims and Christians and they have a guide.

“God did not make a mistake when he created us as Muslims and Christians and made us people of Nigeria,” he said.

The Sultan decried killing of innocent people in the name of religion, and urged religious leaders to stop inciting people against one another through their preaching.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary-General of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure has called on the federal government to create a new state for the southern Kaduna people.

The call Kure says is in a bid to avoid further violent upheavals between militant Fulani herdsmen and natives in southern Kaduna.