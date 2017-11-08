There is no Outbreak of Monkey Pox in Kwara

Posted on Nov 7 2017
THE Kwara State Government on Monday said there was no outbreak of Monkey Pox disease in any of the 16 local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Atolagbe Alege, disclosed this to the Newsmen in llorin on Monday.

He said that investigation by state health officials to all nooks and crannies indicated that there was no outbreak of Monkey Pox disease in any part of the state.

“For now, Kwara has zero record of Monkey Pox and we are working round the clock to maintain the record,’’ he said.

The commissioner also said that the state government had trained 241 health workers for prevention and treatment of the disease in case of possible outbreak.

According to him, the trained personnel are already in all the 16 local government areas ensuring the prevention of an outbreak of the disease.

The commissioner advised residents of the state to maintain clean environment at all times to complement government efforts at ensuring healthy living.

He also urged residents to embrace hand washing at all times to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases.

Alege said the state was collaborating with traditional rulers and community leaders in the state to provide quick information on possible outbreak of the disease.

