Time to Excommunicate Fossil Fuel Industry from Climate Negotiations is Now!

Eyitayo A. Oyelowo

Article C of the world charter for nature of October 1982 reaffirm that man must acquire the knowledge to preserve and improve his ability to use natural resources in a way that ensures the preservation of the species and ecosystems for the benefit of both the present and future generations.

The 5th of June of every year is set aside to commemorate the World Environmental Day (WED). The host country for the 2017 celebration was Canada, succeeding 2016 host of Angola.

The theme for the year’s WED was, “Connecting People to nature”. It aptly captured the prevailing situation of the moment considering the increasing threat of global warming and climate change.

The United Nations Conference on human environment had long started raising global inhabitant’s consciousness on environmental protection as far back as 1974 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Forty-three years after, the world has witnessed arrays of natural disasters triggered either by human activities or natural reactions. From earthquake, land tremor, toxic dumps, flooding, typhoon, landslide, desert encroachment, overgrazing, tsunami, environmental pollution and of course the emerging environmental threat “Global warming”. All these couple with series of man’s unfriendly environmental activities have devastated the ecosystem so much that nature tends to be fighting back now with the world vast population now at the receiving ends.

The word “fossil” derived from Latin and primarily means, “dug up”. Fossil fuel is a term used to describe a group of energy sources that were formed when ancient plants and organisms were subject to intense heat and pressure over millions of years.

However, it is important for us to know that the old forests, which had been pressed into coal and the ocean life that was pressed into oil over millions of years back are what are known as “fossil fuels” today.

Fossil fuel industry on the other hand specializes in the digging up of coal and oil deposits deep down the earth crust through developed refined methods. This activity is accountable for around 65 to 70 percent of present day global warming.

It is now clear that the various impacts of climate change around the world ranging from sea level rise, flooding, drought amongst others affirm that climate change is no longer a threat, but rather a reality.

Research has shown that by 2050, astounding billions of people will be kicked out of their homes if the world fails to agree on a global climate deal aimed at protecting the environment. Even if we find it difficult to kick fossil fuel industry out for the sake of the environment, we should consider doing so for the sake of the coming generations that will one day live to question our existence as to what we have done to them as an ancient Indian proverb says, “we did not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrowed it from our children”.

There can’t be any better time the world bans fossil fuel industry from climate negotiations than now.

Countries of the world will be meeting in Bonn, Germany between 6 and 17 of November 2017, to deliberate on climate action, but the fear is that the negotiation should be as open as possible. It baffles me why corporations like Shell and Chevron that happens to be chief polluters will continue to sponsor climate talks. Being the chief polluters, we should not expect them to agitate for a strong global climate deal at such a time as this where we need to decide on the fate of humanity.

No wonder Hoda Baraka, Global Communications Manager for 350.org stated that, “the fossil fuel industry is actively lobbying climate action and standing in the way of progress. When you’re trying to burn the table down, you don’t deserve a seat at it. This process needs to hear the voices of the people not polluters”.

It is crystal clear that if fossil fuel industry continues to be part of climate talks, there will not be any significant change or progress in the outcomes of framework convention on climate change (FCCC). For how long must we continue to make corporations set climate talks agenda and put profit making interests above humanity and planet earth?

We should not forget the fact that millions of people and countries will continue to suffer for the unrepentant act of this corporations. This is the time we need to be more active as global citizens to save the planet from collapsing. We must brace up to protect the environment, save the world’s poorest nations from the vulnerabilities of climate change; safeguard animals from extinction, and lakes from drying up.

If we fail to meet the 1.50 C global average temperatures, then some countries will be under water, more animals will be endangered and the unborn generations will live to blame us for not preserving the earth for them.

World leaders can only secure our future and protect the right of the least polluting countries and persons by banning fossil fuel industry from caressing and cat walking the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) corridor. It is usually said that together we stand, divided we fall. Through our collective effort we can press the UNFCCC to kick fossil fuel industry out of climate negotiations.

We may think it will be hard to achieve, but it is possible through our collective will and determination. For a massive coalition of civil society groups from all works of life to come together and got the World Health Organization (WHO) to kick tobacco industry out of Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), then we can also achieve it with the UN banning the fossil fuel industry from climate negotiations.

Eyitayo A. Oyelowo is a Journalist and Climate Justice Advocate.

oyelowoeyitayoa@yahoo.com