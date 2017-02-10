Traders in Kwara Community Seek Modern Market

TRADERS in Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara on Thursday called for the establishment of a modern market to boost the economic development of the community.

The Market Leader in the council area, Mrs Mogbonjubola Awoniyi, made the call during an inspection visit to markets in Omu-Aran.

Awoniyi was accompanied by a team led by Mr Olushola Babalola, the Coordinator of the National Anti-Corruption Volunteer Corps (NAVC) in Kwara South Senatorial District.

She said the establishment of a modern market by the state government in partnership with the council was long overdue.

Awoniyi said the constant appeal for the establishment of a modern market was informed by the expansion and infrastructural development in the community.

She said her unscheduled visit to the markets was to ascertain the traders’ level of compliance with the directive prohibiting display of wares by the roadside.

“The whole essence is to let the traders realise the danger involved in engaging in any kind of trading activities very close to the road,” she said.

The market leader also commended the Olomu-in-Council and the Omu-Aran Development Association for ensuring the re-opening of one of the closed commercial banks in the community since May 2013.

She noted that the development had started impacting positively on the economy of the town.

NAN