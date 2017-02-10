Traders in Kwara Community Seek Modern Market

Posted on Feb 9 2017 - 6:34pm by Eyitayo
TRADERS in Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara  on  Thursday   called for the establishment of a modern market  to boost the economic development of the community.

The Market Leader  in the council area, Mrs Mogbonjubola Awoniyi, made the call  during an inspection visit  to  markets in Omu-Aran.

Awoniyi was accompanied by a team led by Mr Olushola Babalola, the Coordinator of the  National Anti-Corruption Volunteer Corps (NAVC) in Kwara South Senatorial District.

She said the establishment of  a  modern market by the state government in partnership with the council was long overdue.

Awoniyi said the constant appeal for the establishment of a modern market was informed by the  expansion and infrastructural development in the community.

She said her unscheduled visit to the markets  was to ascertain the traders’   level of compliance with  the directive prohibiting display of wares by the roadside.

“The whole essence is to let the traders realise the danger involved in   engaging in any kind of trading activities very close to the road,” she said.

The market leader also commended the Olomu-in-Council and the Omu-Aran Development Association for ensuring the re-opening of one of the closed commercial banks  in the community since May 2013.

She noted that the development had started impacting positively on the economy of the town.

NAN

