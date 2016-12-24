TRAGEDY: Gunmen Kill Pensioner And Wife in Ilorin

GUNMEN have killed a pensioner and his wife in a compound around Fate area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Our correspondent gathered on Friday that the perpetrators invaded the residence of the deceased whose identities police refused to disclose.

The assailants were said to have shot the couple many times before tying and dumping their bodies in a well.

It was learnt that the lifeless bodies were discovered in the well by neighbours, who followed the blood stains from the shooting.

The Kwara Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the attack and the death of the victims.

He stated that the Command was on the trail of the culprits, adding that the perpetrators would be arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

He said the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

“It is true. We still don’t know who did it and whether they were armed robbers or assassins because it was a man that came to the police to report that they had an aged couple living within the premises but they could not be found but after seeing the traces of blood from their section of the house, it led to a well.

“The police came and after searching the area, the corpses were found inside the well so we called the fire service department and they came to recover the corpses which have now been deposited at the mortuary at UITH.

“We don’t know whether they were robbers or assassins but they went away with a Toyota Camry belonging to the couple. We are still investigating to unravel the mystery but we would like to assure the public that the criminals would not escape the long arms of the law.”

