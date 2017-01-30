TRCN Coordinator Advises Niger Teachers to Seek Information

Posted on Jan 30 2017 - 4:47pm by Eyitayo
THE Niger State Coordinator of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), ‎Malam Usman Sani, has advised teachers in the state to always seek information from the council.

Sani gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna.

‎Sani said that the TRCN would be ready to assist teachers in seeking information from other sources to advance the cause of education in the state.

Niger State, Niger state, Governor Babangida Aliyu, Aliyu, Dr. Muazu babangida Aliyu, Niger State Government, Niger State, Minna, 2015 Budget of Niger State, Niger State, Niger state government, Map of Niger State, Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu,Niger State House of Assembly

“We do not have monopoly of knowledge‎ as regards our modus operandi; teachers should partner with us on the best way we can serve them.

“The TRCN is here to educate teachers on other issues that they could be denied by their employers.

“We are supposed to be partners in the business of education and our inputs in education cannot be over emphasised,” the state coordinator told NAN.

He said, “Though, TRCN is not a training institution but in the course of discharging its mandate in supervision, monitoring and internship of graduands, it takes part in training.’’

NAN

