UNILORIN Don, Others, Win $100,000 For Research Works on Malaria

Posted on Nov 3 2017 - 8:59am by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
84
Tagged as
Related
Isin People in Isin LGA of Kwara State, Nigeria

Chief Imam Lauds Community For Religious Tolerance

Kwara State Judiciary, Justice, Law, Law Reports, Magistrate Courts in Nigeria, Magistrate Courts pictures, Magistrate Courts in Kwara State

Ilorin Businessman in Court Over Forgery of Sokoto Govt Documents

Suicide, Man Commits suicide in Ilorin, Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest Kwara News, Latest News from Kwara State

Man Commits Suicide in Ilorin

NHIS, Health workers, Health care, NHIS, National Health Insurance Scheme, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kwara State Government, Community Health Insurance Scheme, CHIS

PharmAccess, World Bank Pledge Support For Kwara Health Insurance Scheme

cannabis, NDLEA, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News

NDLEA Vows to Clamp Down on Drug Traffickers in Kwara

THE Advisory Board of the Nigeria Prize for Science and Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has announced three research works as joint winners for this year’s edition of the prize after two years intensive search for innovations in the fight to end Malaria.

The winning research works from 27 entries for this year’s edition of the prize are: “Improving Home and Community Management of Malaria: Providing the Evidence Base” by Ikeoluwapo Ajayi, Ayodele Jegede & Bidemi Yusuf; “Multifaceted Efforts at Malaria Control in Research: Management of Malaria of Various Grades and Mapping Artemisinin Resistance” by Olugbenga Mokuolu; and “Novel lipid microparticles for effective delivery of Artemether antimalarial drug using a locally-sourced Irvingia fat from nuts of Irvingia gabonensis var excelsa (ogbono)” by Chukwuma Agubata.

The award comes with a cash prize of $100,000

The announcement was made by the Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Science Prize, Professor Akpoveta Susu, at a news conference in Lagos.

Reacting to the verdict, the General Manager, External Relations at NLNG, Kudo Eresia-Eke said: “This is not just a great milestone for the prize and NLNG. It is a great milestone for the people of Nigeria and Africa.

Today’s result is two-pronged. Firstly, we finally have a winner for the Science Prize and secondly, we have some commendable research works that have contributed significantly to the body of knowledge on the disease and even provide some interesting opportunities for local approach to defeating malaria.

“It is truly a day to celebrate. But the hard work must not stop. The winners will need support to translate this to real benefits for Nigerians. We are calling on the government and corporate Nigeria to support this initiate and bring it to life,” he said.

He added: “I commend the Board and the panel of judges for giving hope to science and scientists alike by announcing winners after a long stretch of no-winner verdicts. NLNG will not relent in using this prize to impact positively on Nigerians, and helping to build a better Nigeria.”

“We congratulate the winners for a job well done and for achieving this feat in the midst of an impressive array of entries. This is indeed a call to do more so that the identified potentials could be realized,” he stated.

He also announced “Innovations in Power Solutions” as the Advisory Board’s pick for 2018 prize theme.
The first winner of the prize in 2004 was Professor Akpoveta Susu and his then doctoral student, Kingsley Abhulimen.

Source

Leave A Response