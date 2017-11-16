UNILORIN Explains Delay in Release of 2017/2018 Admission List

Posted on Nov 16 2017 - 11:15am by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
23
Related

Embark on Public Awareness on Dangers of Water Pollution, Hydrogeologists Advise Govt

Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

Kwara Records 64% Pass in WASSCE

Kwara-State-map, Kwara State, Latest Kwara news, Kwara News, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Givernment Area of Kwara State

Update: Kwara Communities Find Peace After Clash

buhari presents 2017 budgets, Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari, Buhari, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries,M Buhari, Ibikunle Amosun, General Muhammadu Buhari, APC, GMB, Muhammadu Buhari's profile, Muhammadu Buhari's Assets, Muhammadu Buhari's

How We Will Fund 2018 Budget- Minister

Ahead LG Elections: Shun Violence, But Vote Wisely, Kwarans Advised

THE management of the University of Ilorin, have appealed to candidates seeking admission into the University to exercise a little patience as the 2017/2018 admission list into the school will soon be released.

The chairman of the University of Ilorin Admissions Committee, Prof. O. T. Mustapha, gave assurances that the school authorities are working round the clock the ensure the release of the list as soon as possible.

Prof. Mustapha made the appeal last on Wednesday in an interview with Unilorin Bulletin.

He explained that the school is aware of  the anxiety caused by the delay in concluding the admission
exercise.

He further revealed that the University of Ilorin has met the requirements set by JAMB,
including deadline for submission of admissible students, but the newly introduced Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which is been used for the first time, is making the process a little cumbersome.

Prof Abdulganiyu Ambali,University of Ilorin, PROFESSOR Abdulganiyu Ambali,unilorin VC, VC ofuniversity of ilorin

Prof. Mustapha said, “As far as the University admission is concerned, at the University
level, we are already through with the short-listing. But the new system introduced by JAMB
requires that when you are through with admissions, instead of going to Abuja to mark the
admitted candidates manually, you have to do it electronically.”

“But this time around, we tried as much as possible to do that, but we have encountered some challenges with internet services, particularly when we tried to upload the list of our admitted candidates, which is very bulky”.

He then appealed to the candidates, saying, “They will have to be calm. Nobody is trying
to jeopardize the process. It is just a small problem and I don’t think that it is insurmountable.
We will definitely overcome it. We are just worried about its effects on the academic calendar. So, we are working round the clock to correct this.”

“We are concerned. We are trying our best. We have not been folding our arms. In fact, we are thinking of moving to another location where the strength of the internet facility would be enhanced.”

“This is the first time we are using this electronic method. In the past, all you have to do after completing your admission exercise was to go down to Abuja and mark your candidates manually.”

“Now, we went to Abuja and JAMB refused to let us mark manually. They wanted it done electronically. So, we had to come back and that was when we started loading the post-UTME scores and so on.”

“Once we have enhanced internet facilities, and if probably, JAMB can strengthen its own bandwidth, I think the problem will stop.”

Source

Leave A Response