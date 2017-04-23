UNILORIN Graduate Father of Quintuplets, Gets House, Job From HoS

HEAD of Service (HoS) of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita has promised to give a house to a couple who last Thursday delivered quintuplets at the National Hospital Abuja.

Oyo-Ita made the promise during the weekend while visiting the children in Abuja.

She said that the house would be given under the Federal Integrated Staff Housing ( FISH) Scheme.

Oyo-Ita also promised father of the quintuplets, Imudia Uduehi, a graduate from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, a job with the Federal Civil Service.

According to her, the job offer to Uduehi would enable him cater for the children.

Uduehi, at the moment, is unemployed while his wife, Oluwakemi works with Nigerian Population Commission (NPC), Abuja.

The HoS described the children as great blessings given to the couple by God on a platter of gold.

She said: “I am very happy for you and I am standing here this afternoon representing the entire civil service of Nigeria.

“Today is a day of joy for all of us. Indeed you are a couple that has been so blessed by God.

“You have been married for just two years and God has blessed you with five children at once.

“I want to tell you that the Federal Integrated Staff Housing programme will be made available to you, we will give you a house that can accommodate you, your husband and your five children.”

Oyo-Ita also presented cash gifts and diapers to them.

