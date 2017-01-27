UNILORIN Masscom Students “market ready”- HOD

HEAD of Department of Mass Communication, University of Ilorin, Dr. Mrs. Saudat Abdulbaqi yesterday has said that department had groomed professional that are “market ready”.

She said the department had moved ahead by “transiting from theoretical field of “knowing to the practical field of doing” in order to provide solutions to the challenges of the contemporary world.

Abdulbaqi said this in a message to the maiden edition of photo exhibition and launching of Aperture Magazine, a training publication produced by 200 level students of the department tagged “fotoclique 2017” .

Represented by a senior lecturer in the department,, Dr Lambe Mustapha, the head of department said the event was organised to “showcase to the world, the creative and progressive mindedness of our students”.

Coordinator of the photography exhibition, and a photo journalism lecturer in the department ,Dr Kadiri Kehinde Khadijat said “the main objective of fotoclique is to give photo journalism students a real feeling of what photo journalism is like in the professional world.

“This exhibition seeks to inspire those that have an innate interest in photography as well as ignite the passion for photography among those that do not have it”.

She said the Aperture magazine launched at the events was “an ultimate guide on how students use photography to tell stories in amazing and unique ways”.

Declaring the exhibition open, acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Gabriel Olatunji who is deputy vice chancellor, Research Technology and Innovation in his remarks described the event as “marvellous”.

He directed the department to come forward with their “needs” on how best to improve on their programmes assuring that the University management “would do more ” to encourage the staff and students.

