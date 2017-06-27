UNILORIN Opens Portal For JUPEB Program

REGISTRATION has begun in earnest for the first UNILORIN Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) programme.

In a statement posted on the University portal and signed by Registrar, Mr Emmanuel Obafemi, Applicants are to pay N25, 000 to complete their registration.

The Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) is a national examination body approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Board is responsible for conducting common and standard examinations for candidates who have been exposed to a minimum of one-year approved learning in the University and are seeking Direct Entry admissions into 200 level in Nigerian and partnering Foreign Universities.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the university website www.unilorin.edu.ngfor requirements and other registration details.