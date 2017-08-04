Unilorin, Origin Group Partner on Honey Production

THE University of Ilorin, Ilorin, and a Lagos-based Company, Origin Group Nigeria Ltd., have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for commercial production of honey through the university’s Apiary Unit.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, who spoke at the MoU signing ceremony on Wednesday in Ilorin, commended Origin Group for being the first company to invest in the Apiary Unit of the university.

He also thanked the company for donating a tractor to the institution.

Ambali assured the company of a regular supply of good-quality honey, adding that the arrangement would also contribute to teaching, research and entrepreneurial training in the university.

He said that the relationship between the university and the company would be viable and beneficial, adding that it would also add value to the services rendered by the University because its multiplier effects would be great.

In his remarks, the Director of Origin Group, Mr Sesan Ayeni, said that his company’s relationship with the university was not only for business.

He said that it would also serve as a platform to create job opportunities and add value to the work of bee farmers.

(NAN)