Unilorin, Origin Group Partner on Honey Production

Posted on Aug 3 2017 - 10:13am by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
112
Related
Kwara road, Roads, Road construction, construction of roads in Ilorin, Construction of roads in Kwara, Dr. Amuda Kannike, Kwara State Commissioner for works, #Saymaigida, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed for second term

Firm Unveils Roll-out Plan For Light Up Kwara Phase 2

kwara State House of Assembly, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Kwara Assembly Approves Another N1bn Loan For Farmers

Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

FG Approves N20bn For Road Reconstruction in Plateau, Kwara

Kwara Map, Kwara State, Latest News from Kwara state Nigeria, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News

Kwara LGs Are Repaying N4.8bn Loan Secured to Settle Workers, Pensioners 2-Month Arrears in 2015 – Commissioner

Deputy Governor of Kwara State Elder Peter Kisira, Kwara Deputy Governor, Elder Peter Kishira taking the oath of office, Re-elected Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, Swearing in of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Ahmed presents 2015 appropriation bill, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries,

Kwara Deputy Gov Commends Kebbi State Govt’s Agricultural initiative

THE University of Ilorin, Ilorin, and a Lagos-based Company, Origin Group Nigeria Ltd., have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for commercial production of honey through the university’s Apiary Unit.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, who spoke at the MoU signing ceremony on Wednesday in Ilorin, commended Origin Group for being the first company to invest in the Apiary Unit of the university.

He also thanked the company for donating a tractor to the institution.

Ambali assured the company of a regular supply of good-quality honey, adding that the arrangement would also contribute to teaching, research and entrepreneurial training in the university.

He said that the relationship between the university and the company would be viable and beneficial, adding that it would also add value to the services rendered by the University because its multiplier effects would be great.

In his remarks, the Director of Origin Group, Mr Sesan Ayeni, said that his company’s relationship with the university was not only for business.

He said that it would also serve as a platform to create job opportunities and add value to the work of bee farmers.

(NAN)

Leave A Response