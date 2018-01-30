Unilorin Photojournalism Students Set to hold Second Edition of Photography Exhibition 

The second edition of ‘FotoClique’, a photography exhibition by sophomore students of Mass Communication Department of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) will hold on 15 February, 2018.

Themed, “The CONVERGENCE”, the photo exhibition provides a platform for the Photojournalism students to showcase their communication skills and story-telling abilities through lens of camera.

According to a statement by the lecturer in charge, Dr. Kehinde Kadiri, the event will hold by 8 am at the basement of the university auditorium and will have in attendance some prominent photographers in the country.

Kadiri, who is also a humanitarian photographer, said the theme of the exhibition, ‘the convergence’ was adopted to reflect the melting points of pictorial ideas, themes and discourses.

The lecturer disclosed that pictures exhibited by the participating students would be evaluated by top photographers including Ayodeji Ogunro; a documentary photographer, Obidinma Nnebe; a street photographer, Tolani Alli; the official photographer to the Oyo State Governor, and Sadiq Adelakun, an ex. photojournalist and international freelance photographer.

She noted that the exhibition would feature scenes from various aspects of photography, ranging from sports, landscape, sunrise and sunset, Nature, social documentary, lifestyles, wildlife, entertainment, Aerial among others.

Kadiri further urged photography enthusiasts and art lovers to attend the event en masse. “Come and let’s make your heart melts at the intellectual brilliance of our students,” she added.

Recall that the maiden edition of FotoClique held last year and was the first photography exhibition to be staged in the Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.