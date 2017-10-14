UNILORIN Produces 89 First Class Graduates

AUTHORITIES of University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) on Friday disclosed that, it had produced 89 first class graduands for the 2016/2017 academic session.

Others include 1,982 second class Upper division, 3737 second class Lower division, 1,309 third class and 117 Pass.

The outgoing vice chancellor of the university, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali made this disclosure during the 33rd convocation media press briefing and the and the unveiling of the10th vice chancellor of the institution held at the main auditorium of the university.

He also said that, “at the post graduate level, in the session, the university produced 120 PHD, 1,074 Master,130 MBA/MPA and 161 diploma graduands adding that, ‘these great graduands who have been found worthy in character and learning will be awarded their degrees and diplomas during the convocation activities slated for Friday October 20, 2017”.

Amabali said that the success recorded was due to the commitment of the lecturers and students to the policy of academic excellence of the institution.

On his achievements recorded in the last five years, Professor Ambali said that, “From 12 faculties that we had in 2012, the university has expanded the frontiers of learning of scholarship with the 15 faculties we have today in the university.

‘Almost of our academic programmes are fully accredited by the regulatory National Universities Commission (NUC) and the university in the last five years has introduced such new courses like Business Education, Social Studies Education, Adult Education, Computer Science Education, Marketing, Social Work, Psychology, among others.

‘The outgoing administration has also completed and commissioned 89 infrastructural projects that have assisted the academic excellence of the students especially in the construction of lecture theatres across the various departments in the university”.

He therefore called on the members of the university community to extend the hands of fellowship to the incoming vice chancellor, Prof. Age in the task of move the university forward.

Highlight of the event was the launching of a book titled ‘The Ambalis Years’ written by the Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs division of the university, Alhaji Kunle Akogun .

The book was also reviewed by the Chairman, Editorial Board of THISDAY, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi who lauded Alhaji Akogun for taking up such a compilation of public records which he said is lacking in virtually all institution in the country.

He said that, documenting of the achievements and activities of public officers like vice chancellors would greatly help to serve as a platform to assess and discuss the achievements and possible shortcomings of public office holders.

