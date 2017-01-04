Unilorin Promotes 583 Staff

Posted on Jan 4 2017 - 4:37pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
58
Related
kwara State Logo, logo of Kwara State, Kwara State Government Logo

Kwara Govt. Blames Parents For Poor Attendance, Absenteeism in Schools

Unilorin, Unilorin, University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria, University Education in Nigeria

Unilorin Produces Automobile Speed Limiter, Says Vice-Chancellor

Niger state, Governor Babangida Aliyu, Aliyu, Dr. Muazu babangida Aliyu, Niger State Government, Niger State, Minna, 2015 Budget of Niger State, Niger State, Niger state government, Map of Niger State, Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu,Niger State House of Assembly

Food Scarcity: Niger Govt. Warns Traders Against Hoarding Food Items

Plateau State, Jonah Jang, Governor of Plateau state

Plateau Govt Begins Conversion of Mining Ponds to Water Reservoirs For Irrigation Farming

Gang rape, rape in Ilorin, Rape case in Nigeria, Remanded in Prison, rapists, Rape in Nigeria, Rape in law, Nigerian Weekly Law, weekly law report, Rape cases in NIgeria, Rape Cases in Kwara state, Law Reports

Police Arrests Vice Principal, 3 Others For Rape in Nassarawa

THE Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, has approved the promotion of 583 staff, cutting across all cadres of the institution.

This is contained in a memo from the Office of the Registrar, titled: “List of newly promoted staff with effect from Oct.1, 2016’’ and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ilorin.

It stated that promotions to the professorial cadre were still awaiting ratification by the authorities.

Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali (OON), AbdulGaniyu-Ambali, PROFESSOR Abdulganiyu Ambali,unilorin VC, VC ofuniversity of ilorin

It further stated that the promotion was a fulfillment of the Vice-Chancellor’s promise that no deserving staff would be denied his or her promotion as and when due.

The memo stated that those promoted included 112 academic staff, 127 registry staff, 245 professionals and technical staff and 99 junior staff.

The memo said that the promotion committee carried along heads of departments in the exercise.

“The 112 academic staff promoted comprised 36 senior lecturers, 41lecturers to  Lecturer I category and  35 lecturers to  Lecturer II category  while others came from technical, registry and medical departments of the university,” the statement said.

(NAN)

Leave A Response