Unilorin to Accredit Students’ Off-campus Hostels For Safety

THE authorities of the University of Ilorin, have concluded plans to accredit all the hostels outside the campus premises in order to ensure the security of students.

The Sub-dean, Unilorin Students Affairs, Dr Alex Akanni, made this disclosure at a press conference organised by the institution’s chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Friday.

Akanni said that security would be extended to these off-campus hostels because the safety of students living there was paramount.

“The university can only provide on-campus accommodation for 22 per cent of its students’ population.

“However, whether on or off campus, the security of the students is paramount and must be catered for.

“Therefore, we are going to start a tally of hostels outside the university campus with the cooperation of their owners,’’ the sub-dean said.

According to him, the tally will not only facilitate increased security for students but will also regulate the cost of off-campus accommodation.

“The university authorities will ensure that the cost of renting off-campus hostels is regulated on behalf of the students to prevent shylock landlords from taking advantage of students,’’ Akanni added..

Also speaking at the press conference, the Unilorin Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Abdulkareem Adebayo, said the institution would henceforth operate an open-door policy.

DVC said the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, gave a directive that students should have unhindered access to him.

Adebayo warned the students against hitchhiking in or outside the campus, saying that a ride with strangers could expose them to the risks of kidnapping.

Earlier in his welcome address, the NANS President, Unilorin chapter, Mr Adebisi Ridwanullahi, enjoined his colleagues to work hard and be security-conscious.

Ridwanullahi said the students’ union would do everything possible to ease the transportation challenges confronting the students.

NAN