UNILORIN to Construct Motor Park to Aid Transportation Problems

IN a swift move to alleviate the lingering transportation problem facing the students of the University of Ilorin, the management of the institution has said that another Motor Park would soon be constructed close to the University Main Gate.

Disclosing this last Tuesday (January 5, 2016) when he visited the site for the proposed Park, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali (OON), noted that the move was to address the problem faced by the majority of the students while coming for lectures early in the morning as well as while going back to their various homes after lectures in the evening.

Taxi cabs and buses coming into the University campus from town would discharge their passengers at the new park from where the commuter buses would now ferry the passengers into the old Park inside the campus.

Prof. Ambali pointed out that apart from solving the persistent transportation problem on the campus, the new Park would also reduce over-speeding and reckless driving by some of the commercial drivers plying the University road.

The Vice-Chancellor said that he had been having sleepless nights since the day he was told that some students used to trek to the main gate from the school area during the rush hour.

He, however, directed the Dean of Student Affairs, the Director of Works as well as the Students’ Union leadership to work out the modalities on an acceptable transport fare and some other logistics that would ensure the success of the plan.

When speaking with Unilorin Bulletin after the inspection of the new park, the Director of Works of the University of Ilorin, Engr. Mobolaji Sani, said that clearing of the project site would start immediately.

In his own remarks, the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Abayomi Omotesho, noted that the plan to get another motor park came up following a very serious transportation challenge that befell the students in the last couple of weeks.

Prof. Omotesho described the resort by some students to trekking from the school park to the main gate as a very serious matter that needed urgent attention.

According to the Dean, with the construction of the new park near the Main Gate, the University buses would no longer be going to Tanke to convey students.

He said the commercial vehicles would now be bringing the students from Tanke while the University buses will be conveying the students to the old park inside the campus.

Prof. Omotesho also pointed out that the available school buses might not be enough for this purpose but disclosed that ten more buses (five Coaster buses and five Hiace buses) would soon be added to the existing fleet.

On his part, the President of the University of Ilorin Students’ Union, Comrade Alao Idris, appreciated the management of the institution for having a listening ear especially on the challenges facing the students.

He expressed happiness at the cordial relationship existing between the students’ leadership and the management of the University, especially when it comes to giving priority attention to matters that concern the welfare of the students.

Other senior University officials that joined the Vice-Chancellor on the new park site tour included the University Librarian, Dr. Joseph Omoniyi; the representative of the Bursar, Mr. Munirudeen Dere; the Director of Physical Planning, Engr. A. Adesiyun; the Sub-Dean, Student Affairs, Dr. A. Yusuf; the Deputy Director of Corporate affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, and the representative of the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the University, Mr. Raufu Aliu.