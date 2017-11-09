UNILORIN V.C Promises Fairness in Admission And Appointments

Posted on Nov 8 2017 - 1:34pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
109
Tagged as
Related
federal road safety corps, Road safety, Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Road Safety in Nigeria, Road Safety commission, Recruitment Scam in Nigeria, Scam in Recruitment processes in Nigeria

Roads, Housing Gets Funding in 2018 Budget

Hydro Geologists Decry Lack of Drinkable Water in Nigeria

Zakat, Zakat in Islam, Islam and Zakat, Alms giving, Zakat in Nigeria, Zakat Foundation in Nigeria, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwaranews

24 Persons Benefit From Zakat Foundation in Kwara

gunmen, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest News form Kwara State Nigeria

Gunmen Abducts Mike Omotosho’s Mother in Ilorin

HAGIF, HHL, Harmony Holding Limited, Kwara Express transport, Kwara State Government, Nigeria, Hamony Holdings Limited, Mr Tope Daramola GMD, Kwara State Transport Corporation, Kwara Express, Harmony Transport Services Limited

Kwara International Agric Fair to Begin Nov 12

THE Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, has promised that the institution would strive hard to provide equal treatment to individuals and groups in its admission and appointments.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Abdulkareem made the promise while receiving traditional rulers from Igbomiland as well as members of Executive Council of Omo Ibile Igbomina, who visited him on Wednesday in Ilorin.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the visitors for recognising the fact that the university was a public institution which belonged to all.

“There would be no preferential treatment to individuals or groups in terms of admission, appointment or promotion in the institution,’’ he said.

While welcoming advice from members of the team, Abdulkareem said he needed their prayers and support to succeed as the 10th Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Earlier, the National President of Omo Ibile Igbomina, Mr Timothy Adebayo, said the visit was to assure the Vice-Chancellor of the support of all Igbomina people.

Also in his remarks, the Olupo of Ajasse-Ipo, Oba Sikiru Woleola II, advised Abdulkareem to be a good ambassador of Igbomina land in running the affairs of the institution.

Leave A Response