Unilorin Yet to Release Admission Cut-off Marks

THE Admission Officer of the University of Ilorin, Mrs Maimunat Zakariyah, has declared that the management of the University is yet to release the cut-off marks for the 2017/2018 admission exercise, warning admission seekers into the University to be wary of fraudsters.

Mrs Zakariyah, who gave the warning while featuring on a weekly Yoruba programme “Oro to Nlo’ on Unilorin 89.3 FM, urged the candidates and their parents to disregard the wrong information currently trending on social media regarding the release of cut-off scores for various courses.

She also warned the candidates not to be over ambitious so as not to fall into the hands of fake admission providers, saying that Unilorin admission is not for sale but based strictly on merit.

The Admission Officer advised the candidates to be very meticulous while uploading their credentials on the University portal in order not to make the mistakes some candidates made during last year’s admission exercise.

Mrs. Zakariyah particularly urged the candidates to fill their bio-data by themselves in order to forestall any possible mistake.

Source