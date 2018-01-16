Union Commends KWSG for Empowerment

THE Kwara State Chairman of the Union of Tipper and Quarry Employers of Nigeria, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf-Magaji has commended the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed for empowering the union’s members across the state through the provision of free sand, otherwise known as laterite.

The chairman gave the commendation when the State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Aro Yahaya was at the site of the ongoing construction of Geri-Alimi underpass to monitor the free loading of sand on Monday.

Alhaji Yusuf-Magaji confirmed that all tipper garages across the state have been benefiting from the gesture since the commencement of the project adding that members of the Union received the gesture with joy and appreciation.

He equally seized the moment to thank the government for the provision of amenities at their various garages, describing the government’s intervention on their business as unprecedented.

The chairman, therefore promised that the union would continue to support the government in its programmes and policies to further improve the socio-economic well-being of the citizenry.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Aro Yahaya assured Kwarans that the ongoing construction of Geri-Alimi Diamond Underpass will be completed within the scheduled time.

Alhaji Yahaya, who said the work resumed after a long holiday expressed satisfaction with the level of work already done on the project.

On the free sands to Tipper owners, the Commissioner explained that the government acceded to the Union’s request as form of empowerment to artisans.