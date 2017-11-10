UPDATE: Abductors of Labour Party’s Chairman’s Mother Want N100m

ABDUCTORS of Mrs Elizabeth Omotosho, the mother of National Chairman of Labour Party, LP, Dr. Mike Omotosho, have demanded N100 million as ransom to secure her release.

In a report by The VANGUARD, it gathered from a source close to the family, yesterday, that the kidnappers had reached out to the family and requested that the money be paid before the 71-year-old woman can be released from their captivity.

Mrs Omotosho was kidnapped Sunday night by four gunmen at her residence, 23, Lobalade Street, Tanke, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The abduction of the septuagenarian came few weeks after Omotosho, who was the 2015 governorship candidate of LP in Kwara State, was elected National Chairman of the party.

The source, who craved anonymity, told Vanguard: “When mama was kidnapped on Sunday night, they went away without leaving any sign behind for us to reach out to them.

“But as I speak with you, they have reached out to us and demanded that N100 million be paid before they can release mama to us.

“Though we are distraught with this development, we are optimistic and prayerful that the kidnappers will consider her age and release her in good time.”

In a telephone chat yesterday, the spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, said the force was on the suspects’ trail.

Asked whether the Police was aware of any demand by the abductors, Okasanmi replied that he was not in the know, but assured that the old woman will be released soon.

He disclosed that men of the Police Force, Department of State Services, DSS, and other sister security agencies are working towards unravelling the identity of the hoodlums.