Update: Kwara Communities Find Peace After Clash

Posted on Nov 16 2017 - 10:11am by Eyitayo
THE warring communities of Osi and Etan, in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, have resolved to live in peace.

Normalcy has returned to the area.

Last Sunday, four persons were reportedly injured and property destroyed in a clash, following a misunderstanding among indigenes.

Kwara-State-map, Kwara State, Latest Kwara news, Kwara News, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Givernment Area of Kwara State

The communities said the clash was not a fall out of the location of a satellite campus of the Kwara State University in Osi.

A peace meeting was held at the Olosi of Osi’s palace, to find solution to the crisis and forestall a recurrence.

It was gathered that movement between the two communities had resumed, while those who ran away had returned home.

Law enforcement agents deployed in the area during the crisis have also left.

The Olosi of Osi, Oba Saliu Adasofegbe, praised law enforcement agencies for their efforts.

The monarch refuted reports that the crisis emanated from location of the satellite campus of the state university in Osi.

