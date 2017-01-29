Job Vacancy Opens in Ilorin, Kwara State

A Medium-Sized farm located in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital is currently restructuring for strategic short, medium and long term objectives.

Short term objectives, which include, sustaining and increasing current revenue levels, while the medium to long term objectives include targeted expansion to fit into market demand, and creation of new markets for innovative agro products.

We are constantly at the fore-front of current trends in poultry farming, fish farming and animal husbandry, and want to continue to lead 21st century innovations in farm inputs, methods, and production.

In view of the strategic vision, we are currently looking for a young, vibrant Nigerian to fill the position of a Farm Manager.

If you think you are smart enough to lead from the front, and to drive this vision, this position is for you.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

1. S/he will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the farm.

2. S/he will be responsible for production in all section of the farm: Poultry, Fish farming, and animal husbandry.

3. S/he will be responsible for accurate bookkeeping and prudent accounting by supervising the account section.

4. S/he will be responsible for the the marketing department, by supervising the sales/marketing section.

5. S/he will be the go-to man on the farm at any time, and will report to the board of management of the farm.

JOB SPECIFICATIONS

1. S/he must be a leader, a rare manager of some sort, and must be strategic in thinking and management.

2. S/he must be a graduate in any of the following disciplines: Crop Science, Agriculture, Crop Science/Technology, Agric Economics.

3. S/he must have a hands-on experience in Farm Management, Poultry farming, Fish farming and animal husbandry.

4. A minimum of 3 years post NYSC experience is an added advantage.

5. A master degree will be viewed as an advantage, but not in lieu of cognate experience for the job.

6. S/he must be within the age range of 25-37 years. Any applicant who does not fall within the age category but has self-belief s/he can deliver may apply only if he has the experience required and degree qualification.

7. S/he must have a valid driver license and must have a robust knowledge of ICT.

Interested candidate may apply by sending their complete profile and cover letter to sakinafarms@gmail.com. ONLY electronic applications will be considered.

This position is highly competitive, and renumeration is line with industry best practice. Furthermore, it is not gender biased, all candidates will be treated equally.

Deadline of submission is 5pm, Friday August 5th 2016 (Nigerian Time). Applications will be treated immediately after the deadline, and only Shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.