Varsity Launches Campaign Against Bush Burning in Kwara

LANDMARK University, Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Monday inaugurated a sensitisation campaign against bush burning to celebrate the 60th birthday of Pastor Faith Oyedepo, the wife of the institution’s Chancellor, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Reports say that Faith, born on February 5, 1958, is the Vice-President, Education, Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel.

The campaign was jointly organised by Landmark University Community Development Impact Initiative ( LMUCDII ), College of Agricultural Sciences and Omu-Aran Fire Service Outstation.

The campaign, which involved distribution of hand bills to educate residents on the danger associated with bush burning, took the team to schools and markets in Omu-Aran and other designated areas in Eleyin and Ipetu-Igbomina communities in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration, Prof. Adeniyi Olayanju, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, said that the campaign was in line with the institution’s corporate social responsibility.

Olayanju, who decried the negative impact of bush burning on humans, soil and environment, said the menace had become a stumbling block to the socio-economic development of communities.

He noted that the regulatory responsibility against incessant bush burning, especially at the grassroots, had gone beyond what the government alone could shoulder and advocated a collective effort to achieve the desired results.

Olayanju also said there was the need to check the activities of some hunters whom he accused of deliberately setting bushes on fire.

He listed the negative consequences of bush burning to include depletion of soil nutrient, environmental pollution, reduction in farm yield and income, rendering farm harvest unsafe for consumption as well as destruction of the ecosystem.

“Consequences of bush burning also include serious eye and respiratory infections as well as breathing problems among others.

” It is on this basis that we are spearheading the anti-bush burning campaign in Nigeria to tackle the menace head on,” he said.

Prof. Charity Aremu, Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences, said the campaign was informed by the need to save both humans and the environment from bush burning-induced attack.

Aremu extolled the virtues of the celebrator, commending her commitment to spiritual devotion and restoration of the dignity of the black race.

“These activities are geared toward honouring a woman of immense spiritual values who detests human oppression in all its ramifications,’’ she said.

NAN