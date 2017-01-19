VC Tells Unilorin Researchers to Conduct Nobel Prize Winning Researches

PROF. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Kwara has charged researchers in the country to conduct researches that are capable of winning Nobel Prize.

Ambali gave the charge in Ilorin on Wednesday while addressing participants at the opening of the 2nd Laboratory Protocols Workshop’ organised by the Central Research Laboratory of the university.

The VC assured participants that the university would continue to provide them with world-class facilities and equipment to conduct groundbreaking researches.

Ambali, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Gabriel Olatunji, urged researchers to use the facilities available in the university to test their brilliant ideas.

He said that the university had made available research equipment that would make their work globally acceptable.

“Researchers should strive to produce research work that can compete for the prestigious Nobel Prize,’’ he said.

The VC, however, commended the laboratory for researches done so far and pledged for continuous support of the university.

The Director of the Central Research Laboratory, Prof. Temidayo Oladiji, thanked the Vice-Chancellor for approving the bi-monthly workshop aimed at creating awareness on the available facilities in the CRL.

The director said that the university had the best research facilities than in any other university in the country.

Oladiji explained that the workshop was an avenue to expose researchers in the university to some of the latest equipment procured for the purpose of research in the institution.

(NAN)