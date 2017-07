CLOSED-circuit television (CCTV), also known as video surveillance, caught a man stealing shoes from a store in Kwara state.

A Facebook user, Kemi Fajana, shared photo of the incident.

She wrote: “Everyday is for the thief, one day is for the owner! Beware and run from temptation that will make you sin against God and a disgrace to you and your family.”

Watch the video here: Source