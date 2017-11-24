Water Scarcity: Kwara Assembly Directs Ministry to Provide Palliative Measures

KWARA House of Assembly on Wednesday directed the state Ministry of Water Resources to urgently provide palliative measures for the provision of potable water to areas affected by scarcity in Ilorin.

The Speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad, read the House’s resolutions following a motion moved by AbdulRafiu AbdulRahman (APC, llorin North West).

AbdulRahman briefed the lawmakers about the harrowing experiences of residents on acute water scarcity in many parts of llorin. He was speaking under “Matters of Urgent Public Importance’’.

AbdulRahman told the House that many people in the state capital were suffering from scarcity of potable water.

In its resolutions, the House urged the state government to find a lasting solution to the perennial problem of water scarcity in the state capital.

Also, during the Wednesday’s plenary, an Amusement Bill for a law to amend the Authentication Law III of 1980 was passed by the House.

The bill, which is an Executive Bill sent to the House by Gov. AbdulFatah Ahmed, was passed after the debate on it by the lawmakers.

The speaker instructed the clerk to make a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

In another development, a bill on Prohibition against the Manufacture, Sales and Consumption of Liquor in certain areas in Ilorin Township passed the second reading.

The bill, which was sponsored by Hajia Segilola Abdukadir (APC- llorin Central) and AbdulRafiu Abdulrahman (APC, llorin North-West), passed the second reading after divergent views on its passage by the lawmakers.

The speaker directed the house committee on Ethics, Privileges and Judiciary to organise a public hearing on the bill, not later than two weeks.

NAN