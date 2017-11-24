Water Scarcity: Kwara Assembly Directs Ministry to Provide Palliative Measures

Posted on Nov 24 2017 - 10:20am by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
38
Related

Buhari Approves 30-member New National Minimum Wage Committee

Nasarawa Govt. Hands Over Rice Processing Plant to Millers

Gov Ahmed Presents N181b Budget For 2018

Voters, INEC, KWASIEC, LG Polls in Kwara State, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Ilorin, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria,

ADP Condemns APC’s Victory at Kwara LG Polls

NSCDC Nabs Three Suspected Mast Vandals in Niger

KWARA House of Assembly on Wednesday directed the state Ministry of Water Resources to urgently provide palliative measures for the provision of potable water to areas affected by scarcity in Ilorin.

The Speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad, read the House’s resolutions following a motion moved by AbdulRafiu AbdulRahman (APC, llorin North West).

AbdulRahman briefed the lawmakers about the harrowing experiences of residents on acute water scarcity in many parts of llorin. He was speaking under “Matters of Urgent Public Importance’’.

AbdulRahman told the House that many people in the state capital were suffering from scarcity of potable water.

In its resolutions, the House urged the state government to find a lasting solution to the perennial problem of water scarcity in the state capital.

kwara State House of Assembly, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Also, during the Wednesday’s plenary, an Amusement Bill for a law to amend the Authentication Law III of 1980 was passed by the House.

The bill, which is an Executive Bill sent to the House by Gov. AbdulFatah Ahmed, was passed after the debate on it by the lawmakers.

The speaker instructed the clerk to make a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

In another development, a bill on Prohibition against the Manufacture, Sales and Consumption of Liquor in certain areas in Ilorin Township passed the second reading.

The bill, which was sponsored by Hajia Segilola Abdukadir (APC- llorin Central) and AbdulRafiu Abdulrahman (APC, llorin North-West), passed the second reading  after divergent views on its passage by the lawmakers.

The speaker directed the house committee on Ethics, Privileges and Judiciary to organise a public hearing on the bill, not later than two weeks.

NAN

Leave A Response