We Experienced Minimal Accidents During Christmas- FRSC Boss

MR. Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said on Wednesday that there were minimal vehicle crashes during Christmas.

In a statement signed by Mr Bisi Kazeem, Head, Media Relations and Strategy of FRSC, Oyeyemi said traffic situation and conduct of road users nationwide were commendable.

Oyeyemi commended the corps’ level of commitment and motorists for complying with traffic rules and regulations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the FRSC had commenced nine days’ nationwide patrol along designated routes and highways.

The patrol was carried out along 20 designated corridors of the highways. ‎



“As at Dec. 27, 289 road traffic crashes were recorded involving 2,185 people with 1000 of them sustaining injuries.

“While 998 people were rescued alive, 187 people lost their lives”, Oyeyemi was quoted as saying.

The FRSC boss also noted that 9,619 offenders were arrested for 10,970 offences with 1,426 offenders arraigned in mobile courts, 1,292 convicted, five imprisoned and 129 discharged.

He said the deployment of personnel at Lagos-Ibadan corridor, the 9th Mile in Enugu, Onitsha Head Bridge and Sagamu construction areas, Ondo Round about, Ore and Asaba among other corridors, produced positive result.

“I urge the corps’ personnel to remain steadfast in their commitment during the New Year holiday.

“Motorists are also enjoined to ensure sustained compliance with traffic rules and regulations through proper planning and management of trips and maintenance of their vehicles.

“I advise road users to ensure that their vehicles conformed with safety standards, have functional headlights, wipers, tyres, fire extinguisher, caution sign and non-defective windscreen”, Oyeyemi said.

Motorists and other categories of road users were also advised to desist from overloading, speed limit violation and non-use of seat belt.