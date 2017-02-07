We Lost to Experience – ABS FC Gaffer

COACH of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC, Henry Makinwa has said his team lost 0-1 to an experienced Kano Pillars side on Sunday at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofarmata.

Adamu Muhammed came off the bench to score in the added time to give the Kadiri Ikhana led team the maximum three points at stake.

Makinwa said after the game that his expectations coming into the game was to get a point or a win.”You can see we gave a very good fight but they beat us with experience, experienced players and coach.”We want to play game by game, we are a small team just coming into the Premier League again.

“We can’t give a promise now, we can’t say we want a continental ticket now, but let see how far we can go at the end of the season” Makinwa said.

The former Tianjin TEDA of China attacker, hailed the Kano soccer fans, describing them as fantastic soccer enthusiasts who loved football.Martins Ossy started what looked like a bright day for the Saraki Boys, he got into the box of Kano Pillars in the space of four minutes twice but his crosses found no one.

Rabiu Ali scared the visitors in the 4th minute when a lose ball found him but Abdullahi Boje was well positioned to catch his poorly taken shot.

From the 5th minute the host got gripp of the game and dictated most proceedings before a more determined Ilorin based side wrestled possession from the Sai Mai Sugida.

Arinze Oyota was a star in the middle of the pack throwing himself into every available space to win the ball for his mates.

The duo of Chinedu Ajanah and Ernest Governor rendered an attack led by a more experienced Gambo Muhammed powerless, winning almost all the aerial balls they challenged for.

Mohammed Mohammed couldn’t break a defence marshaled by Chinedu Udoji and Emmanuel Anyanwu who had both once played together in Enyimba International Football Club of Aba.

The Saraki Boys had held on to the 93rd minute before the corner kick that resulted in the goal.A more experienced Rabiu Ali picked up the ball to take the corner kick, launched it inside the 6 yard box.

The ball was cleared by an ABS player before the clearance found Adamu Muhammed who fired a thunderbolt like shot that found the back of the net in the 94th minute.

ABS FC winless run against Kano Pillars was extended to seven and the Saraki Boys will now have to wait for the 2nd leg to continue their search for a win against the Sai Mai Sugida.

ABS FC will now lock horns with high flying MFM FC of Lagos on Wednesday in Ilorin.

