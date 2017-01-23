We’re Re-positioning Kwara College of Health Tech – Provost

THE management of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, says the institution is undergoing massive reform to restore its glory as a major feeder of the health workforce in Nigeria.

The Provost, Alhaji Aliu Abdulrauf, told newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday that new courses introduced by the college had been accredited by the relevant authorities.

He said that some of the existing courses had also been upgraded to Higher National Diploma status.

Abdulrauf said that the ongoing reform was in line with the management’s resolve to provide a veritable platform for students to compete favourably with their counterparts in the health sector.

“Our institution is undergoing a massive reform, and a lot of innovations are being encouraged.

“We believe that is the only way to go in this ever dynamic world.

“The trend is, if you don’t allow innovations to take place, you will not be able to move with time.

“The ongoing reform is to ensure that the college is positioned and re-positioned as the major hub of workforce for health sector in the country,’’ he said.

The provost said that the institution’s management was committed to the re-positioning.

“As I speak, some of the existing courses in the college have been upgraded while newly-introduced courses have also been accredited by relevant authorities.

“Some of the existing courses that were upgraded are now with the status of Higher National Diploma (HND), and that is why we cannot wait.

“We have to move with time and ensure that our products in this college continue to offer their best and compete favourably with their counterparts in the health industry.”

He said that the management had also undertaken infrastructure development on the campus with the renovation of the college building, provision of drinkable water and rehabilitation of the school road network.

The provost promised that the welfare of staff would also be accorded maximum attention.

He said that the institution maintained zero tolerance for indiscipline and other social vices, urging personnel and students of the college to always be of good conduct.

AbdulRauf, who lauded the state government and other stakeholders for their continued support to the institution, promised that the tempo of development in the college would be sustained.

(NAN)