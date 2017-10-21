What Buhari Must do to Fix Nigeria- Imafidon

THE Chairman and founder of Excellence in Education Programme (Oxford UK), Professor Chris Imafidon has strongly condemned the call for restructuring of Nigeria.

He described the agitation as a trivial and misplacement of priority, saying “Only antidote to Nigerian problems is for the leaders to restructure their thinking.”

He stated this on Thursday in his lecture at the 33rd Convocation ceremony of the University of Ilorin.

According to him, “there was nothing wrong with the system in operation but the handlers of the policies have lost focus and are insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.”

He, however, called for serious attention on education system, pointing out that if Education is properly fixed, other sectors of the economy will be automatically fixed because education is the mother of all sectors.

Imafidon who is the 33rd Convocation lecturer also said in a vehement term that Nigerian Ministry of Education lacks the power to fix the country’s educational problems, because the ministry is headed by a minister who places high premium on political interest not the people’s interest.

He described the way and manner Nigerian leaders are parading private jet as act of wickedness and insensitivity to the plight of the common men, saying that governors, Queen of England and Prime Ministers in advanced countries do not have private jet, and wondering where Nigerians leaders are jetting to!

Imafidon who is a Nigerian UK based therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of responsibility act as a caring father who does not want his children to wallow in the ocean of hunger, frustration, intimidation and abject poverty.

