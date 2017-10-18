WHO targets 874,000 with yellow fever immunisation in Kwara, Kogi

Posted on Oct 18 2017 - 9:58am by Hameed
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
53
Tagged as
Related
Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

Kwara Govt Denies Rumours of Soldiers Injecting Students

Police Logo, The Nigerian Police Force, Commissioner of Police Images

Kwara command detains SARS men for alleged sexual harassment

Handcuffs, Justice, Law, Law Reports, Magistrate Courts in Nigeria, Magistrate Courts pictures, Magistrate Courts in Kwara State

LG Poll: Court Dismisses PDP Suit Against KWASIEC

Kwara Lawmaker Spends N3m on School Fees, Uniforms of 150 Indigent Students

Librarian Urges Govt. to Resuscitate e-library in Kwara

THE World Health Organisation, WHO, yesterday stated its commitment to support Nigeria to immunise 873,837 people against yellow fever in Kwara and Kogi states.

According to the WHO Nigeria Representative, Dr. Wondimagegnehu Alemu, the 10-day campaign, which began on October 13, targets residents, aged nine months to 45 years old.

Dr. Alemu said: “This campaign aims to ensure that people living in high-risk areas are protected from yellow fever. “We have mobilised more than 200 health workers and volunteers to ensure success of the exercises.”

He disclosed that WHO had been working with health authorities on its implementation in nine local government areas in Kwara State and two in Kogi State.

He said: “Nigeria has requested support from the International Coordination Group, ICG, on vaccine provision for yellow fever.

“A global stockpile of six million doses of the yellow fever vaccine is available for countries to access, with the support of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

“WHO and health partners have been supportive since the first case of yellow fever was confirmed in Oke-Owa, Ifelodun council, Kwara State, on September 12.”

Source

Leave A Response