‘Why I shot Abducted Medical Doctor’

Posted on Feb 16 2017 - 1:59pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
109
Related
kwara State House of Assembly, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Kwara Assembly Wants Education Monitoring Fund Reviewed

Kwara map, Kwara State map, kwara State Logo, logo of Kwara State, Kwara State Government Logo

Suspected Ritualists Behead Two Children in Omupo, Kwara

court, Justice, Law, Law Reports, Magistrate Courts in Nigeria, Magistrate Courts pictures, Magistrate Courts in Kwara State

Driver, 57, in Court For Alleged Reckless Driving, Death of Pedestrian

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed casts his vote, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries, Senator Sunday Suleiman Ajibola, Ajibola, S.S. Ajibola, Kwara State Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party, PDP, Kwara PDP, All progressive Congress, APC,

Pensions: Gov Ahmed Restates Pledge to Assist Kwara LGs

PDP logo, Peoples' Democratic Party

OPINION: Kwara PDP Must Stop This Politics of Calumny

A 24-year-old man, suspected to be behind the abduction and killing of a medical doctor in Kwara State, has confessed to shooting the victim to protect his identity.

The victim, Dr. Tunde Abdulrahman, attached to Omu-Aran General Hospital, Kwara State, was kidnapped in front of his father’s house in Kwara State in July 2016 by a three-man gang.

The suspect, who led detectives attached to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to the hideout of two of his gang members in Lagos and Ogun states, was recently paraded before newsmen at the Force Headquarters Annex, Obalende.

Two automatic rifles, two mobile phones belonging to the suspect and some vital documents were recovered from the suspects.

The leader of the gang, Hammed Jamiu, said he had no intention of killing the doctor, but that “I shot him dead when I discovered that he has identified me as the one who led the gang for the operation.”

The suspect is a son to a security guard attached to the victim’s father’s house.

A source said the IRT team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abba Kyari, during the investigation into the disappearance of the doctor, arrested a security guard, Mohammed Jamiu, who had worked with the victim for more than 10 years.

Source

Leave A Response