‘Why I shot Abducted Medical Doctor’

A 24-year-old man, suspected to be behind the abduction and killing of a medical doctor in Kwara State, has confessed to shooting the victim to protect his identity.

The victim, Dr. Tunde Abdulrahman, attached to Omu-Aran General Hospital, Kwara State, was kidnapped in front of his father’s house in Kwara State in July 2016 by a three-man gang.

The suspect, who led detectives attached to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to the hideout of two of his gang members in Lagos and Ogun states, was recently paraded before newsmen at the Force Headquarters Annex, Obalende.

Two automatic rifles, two mobile phones belonging to the suspect and some vital documents were recovered from the suspects.

The leader of the gang, Hammed Jamiu, said he had no intention of killing the doctor, but that “I shot him dead when I discovered that he has identified me as the one who led the gang for the operation.”

The suspect is a son to a security guard attached to the victim’s father’s house.

A source said the IRT team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abba Kyari, during the investigation into the disappearance of the doctor, arrested a security guard, Mohammed Jamiu, who had worked with the victim for more than 10 years.

