Why Railway Corporation Demolished 22 Shops in Ilorin

Posted on Nov 28 2017 - 11:10am
The Nigerian Railway Corporation on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, demolished 22 shops in a storey building.

The District Manager, (West), NRC, Mr. Akinwale Akintola, in an interview with our correspondent, said the demolition was part of the efforts to rid the railway of illegal structures and encroachments.

He stated that the demolition started in Abeokuta, Ogun State last week.

In the report culled from The Punch, the Manager explained that the exercise was aimed at preventing the people from danger as well as to facilitate the development of the railway system.

He warned the people who usually build near rail tracks to desist from doing so, saying the NRC was determined to develop the nation’s railway system.

Akintola said, “There are setbacks on railway lines on the left and right sides for future railway development.

The future development has arrived, there is contract already awarded for the development of a standard gauge from Lagos to Kano.

“The first segment, Phase One, has started and it is expected to be delivered on December 18, 2018. So, all the encroachments, barriers and containers that are eroding in these areas are being removed to pave the way for the project.”

He said people whose properties were demolished and had genuine claims should approach the NRC management, adding that their issue would be looked into.

He also said that actions were being taken on some NRC workers accused of negligence or compromise.

Meanwhile, the affected shop owners decried the demolition, adding that the exercise had inflicted great hardship on them and created a setback for their business.

They alleged that they were not given prior notice of the demolition, adding that they were only informed less than 30 hours before the demolition.

