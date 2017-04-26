Why we Are Yet to Pay Kwara Hotels’ Workers – Management

Posted on Apr 26 2017 - 11:41am by Eyitayo
MANAGEMENT of Harmony Holdings Limited has explained the delay in payment of outstanding salaries owed workers of Kwara Hotels, Ilorin which it inherited since it took over the affairs the establishment.

The Spokesperson of the agency, Mr. Kayode Aremu, in a statement said ‘‘indebtedness of the hotel over the years to its suppliers, public utilities and tax authorities were being settled in a structured plan’’.

ROYAL NEWS reports that Aremu who was responding to agitations from some staff of the hotel for payment of some outstanding dues, said the delay was as a result of low sales and will be paid soon.

Kwara Hotels LTD, Hospitality Consultants, Hospitality Management Consultant, Hotels In Kwara

He said efforts to turn the hotel into a 5 star one have begun with the submission of the plan by the consultant hired by the Kwara state government in conjunction with Harmony Holdings Limited to turn around the hotel.

The ambitious plan will see massive renovation of the structure, rooms and facilities at the Hotel.

‘‘Already, Harmony Holdin

gs Limited, which took over the management of the hotel on the 11th 0f October 2016, has embarked on targeted interventions in critical areas of the hotel which has resulted in improved customer satisfaction.

‘‘Recall that Harmony Holdings Limited took over the management of the hotel last year to check the deteriorating standard. At the occasion, the Group Managing Director of Harmony Holdings Limited Mr Tope Daramola said the status quo cannot be allowed to continue where staff are owed entitlements.

“We started paying salaries right from the very first month we took over the hotel. More rooms have been renovated in order to make the hotel more liquid and profitable”,said Aremu

He further appealed to the Staff to go about their duties and be part of the success story about to emerge from Kwara Hotels

