Workers Laud Gov Lalong of Plateau For Paying Salaries

LOCAL GOVERNMENT workers in Plateau on Wednesday resumed work after the Christmas celebration with encomiums on Gov. Simon Lalaong for paying their salaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Pankshin that Lalong had paid the salaries and pension arrears to pensioners shortly before the Christmas.

At Mangu, Pankshin and Kanke local government areas in central Plateau, many of the workers were still in the euphoria of the yuletide.

Some of the few workers who resumed work in Mangu told NAN that they came to the office to do one thing or the other.

“I only came because I am the one holding the keys to our department because I did not want a situation where my colleagues will come and meet the doors under lock and key, ’’ said Mr John Dawash.

Dawash said he and his family had never had it so good at Christmas where all his salary arrears were paid before the

celebration.

“We have every reason to thank Gov. Simon Lalong for paying workers their salary arrears and even those of pensioners,’’ he said.

At Kanke, a worker, Mrs Esther Gulet, said: “The cold we have been experiencing these few days could have discouraged a lot of workers from resuming work today.

“I am sure by tomorrow the number of workers will increase compared to what we have today being the first day after the Christmas holiday, ’’ she said.

But the situation was different in Pankshin, were the workers, including their directors, came out en-masse even though they were just chatting and exchanging greetings.

Mr Pankyes Benwuk, the council’s NULGE Chairman, told NAN that the workers came out because there was something the management gave out for them to share.

“Last year, those who did not resume work missed some largesse that the management gave to each department to share on the first day after the Christmas holiday.

“Of course, no one wants to miss that largess, which explains the reason you are seeing virtually all the workers in office today, ’’ Benwuk explained.

He said that this year’s Christmas was one of the best for workers in Plateau because “Gov. Lalong made it so wonderful for us and we are so grateful to him for that.’’