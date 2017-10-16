World Food Day: Experts Set to Discuss Food Deficiency, Mal-nutrition

NUTRITIONISTS and food experts have reiterated their readiness to ensure that healthy foods are consumed by every household in the country to further enhance and fast-track healthy and harmonious homes.

The Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology, (NIFST), Kwara State in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Dr. Oyeyinka Samson, as part of activities marking the 2017 World Food Day enjoined Nigerians to be sensitive to what they consume.

He noted that NIFST is worried about the outbreak of mokeypox infection which has wrecked havoc in some states in the nation stressing that, “We are organizing a thought-provoking interactive session/lecture with the theme: Food Science and Nutrition for a Healthy Living to be held at the Kwara State University Malete on Monday.”

The programme will be in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

According to the statement, “Professors Omololu Fapojuwo and Olayinka Karim of the University of Ilorin would be the Lead Speakers while other speakers are Drs. (Mrs)Taibat Yusuf, Abimbola Arise and Kazeem.”

The however urged all prospective participants to be present and punctual at the event towards ensuring a healthy society