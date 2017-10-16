World Food Day: Experts Set to Discuss Food Deficiency, Mal-nutrition

Posted on Oct 15 2017 - 10:03pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
70
Tagged as
Related
Offa LGA, Offa Local Government Area in Kwara State Nigeria

Offa Indigent Students to Benefit From Scholarship

Bank, NIPOST, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News

NIPOST to Begin Bank Services Soon

VC, Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdulkareem Abdulganiyu, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali (OON), AbdulGaniyu-Ambali, PROFESSOR Abdulganiyu Ambali,unilorin VC, VC ofuniversity of ilorin

Emir of Ilorin Promises More Support For UNILORIN

FGC Ilorin, Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

OPINION: Re: FGC Ilorin And Indebtedness to Food And Stationery Suppliers

Unilorin, Unilorin, University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria, University Education in Nigeria

UNILORIN Produces 89 First Class Graduates

NUTRITIONISTS and food experts have reiterated their readiness to ensure that healthy foods are consumed by every household in the country to further enhance and fast-track healthy and harmonious homes.

The Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology, (NIFST), Kwara State in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Dr. Oyeyinka Samson, as part of activities marking the 2017 World Food Day enjoined Nigerians to be sensitive to what they consume.

He noted that NIFST is worried about the outbreak of mokeypox infection which has wrecked havoc in some states in the nation stressing that, “We are organizing a thought-provoking interactive session/lecture with the theme: Food Science and Nutrition for a Healthy Living to be held at the Kwara State University Malete on Monday.”

The programme will be in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

According to the statement, “Professors Omololu Fapojuwo and Olayinka Karim of the University of Ilorin would be the Lead Speakers while other speakers are Drs. (Mrs)Taibat Yusuf, Abimbola Arise and Kazeem.”

The however urged all prospective participants to be present and punctual at the event towards ensuring a healthy society

Leave A Response