Yahaya Bello, Dino Melaye Bicker Over Cattle Colony in Kogi

UNLIKE some of his colleagues and many other Nigerians opposed to the plan by Federal Government to establish cattle colonies across the country, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, sees nothing wrong with the project and wants it implemented in his state as soon as possible.

The governor faulting those claiming that the plan of government was to take over communal land and give it to herdsmen, explained that cattle colonies is for the interest of Nigerians and will ensure safety, develop and boost agricultural production as well as boost the economy and a better life for all.

Stating this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Petra Onyegbule, in Lokaja on Wednesday, the governor said he would soon commence stakeholders meeting in the state in order to sensitise the farmers, cattle breeders and others on the implementation of the new policy.

“The governor wishes to allay the fears of the citizens of Kogi State, especially on ownership of communal land, that the policy is never an indirect attempt by the Federal Government to take and handover ancestral land to herdsmen.

“To ensure that everyone is carried along in this process, Kogi State, through the Ministry of Agriculture, will soon be embarking on a series of stakeholders’ engagement to sensitise the people, farmers, cattle breeders and other stakeholders on the implementation of the new policy.

“The traditional rulers, leaders of various communities, opinion leaders, religious leaders and the entire citizens will all be carried along in the course of the stakeholders engagement, so that we can collectively study the merits and demerits of the policy.

“This will enable us to jointly find solutions to the demerit and at same time improve on the merits to make it work for our state and for our people without any form of grievances,” the statement read.

On what the state stands to benefit, Bello said, “The insinuations and speculations from various quarters across the nation that the Federal Government is conspiring to take over communal land and give it to herdsmen is far from the truth.

Meanwhile, Senator representing Kogi West at the upper chambers of the National Assembly, the Senate, Dino Melaye has stated his constituency will not accept any cattle colony.

Reacting to a move by the federal government to establish cattle colonies in Kogi State, Melaye said in a press release that it wasn’t in any way surprising to see Governor Yahaya Bello accept such proposals as money will be involved and that’s all he is about.

Melaye whose crosswords with Bello is well documented said in the statement titled, Kogi West Rejects Establishment of Cattle Colonies;

“It is not surprising that the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, will quickly but strangely meet with the Minister of Agriculture in order to make our dear Confluence State as a Pilot State for the proposed Cattle Colonies in the country.

The governor’s latest shenanigans is not surprising in the sense that money is involved. The Federal Government will definitely make funds available to Bello to kick-start the pilot scheme in Kogi State.

“Therefore, as a true representative of the people of Kogi West senatorial zone and on behalf of my constituents, we warn in strong terms that our soil, land, water and air cannot be used for cattle colonies.

“Let it be clear to all the insensitive people behind the idea that Kogi West will resist the establishment of any cattle colony within our domain politically, spiritually,traditionally and with any means available within the ambit of the law.” the statement concluded.

The Federal Government aims to establish cattle colonies as a precursory measure to mitigate the savagery of Fulani herdsmen and quell future risks to lives and properties.