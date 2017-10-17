Yellow Fever: Kwara Vaccinates 200,000 People in 3 Days

Posted on Oct 16 2017
THE Kwara Government said on Monday that no fewer than 200,000 people have been vaccinated within three days of the ongoing yellow fever reactive vaccination in the state.

Dr Sulaiman Alege, the Commissioner for Health, who gave the figure to newsmen in Ilorin, said 960,000 doses of the vaccine would be administered in nine communities in the state.

“The vaccination is taking place in Ifelodun Local Government and eight others, comprising Isin, Ilorin South, Ilorin East, Irepodun, Oke-Ero and others.

yellow fever, Yellow Fever Outbreak, Kwara news, Kwara State News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara News

“About 960,000 vaccines have been deployed, and for now, we have immunised close to 200,000 people in the first three days,” he said.

The commissioner described the turnout as impressive, saying that people were massively mobilised through the use of town criers and community informants.

He said that the health education unit of the ministry was also on ground, to ensure efficient participation.

Alege said that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and National Health Care Development Agency team had visited some of the communities to monitor the exercise.

According to him, the state government remains committed to ensuring good health for its citizens.

