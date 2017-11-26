Yorubas in Kwara Seek Partnership With Aare Ona Kakanfo

YORUBAin Kwara State have appealed to the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land – designate, Otunba Gani Adams, to carry them along in his quest for the unity and cultural drive of the Yoruba.

According to The Vanguard, the Olupo of Ajase Ipo, Oba Sikiru Atanda Sanni, and the Eleese of Igbaja, Oba Alhaji Hammed Awunni Babalola, made the plea yesterday during a thank you visit to their palaces by Gani Adams.

The Olupo Ajase Ipo, who said his people are Yoruba, said: “Those in the West should not forget those of us here.

“We are Yoruba, don’t throw us away. We want to be carried along in the drive to unify the Yoruba race and the promotion of its culture.” Speaking in the same vein,the Eleese of Igbaja said he migrated from Oyo.

According to him,he is from Ajiboro’s house in the ancient town of Oyo.

Responding, the Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate, who also visited the palace of the Orangun of Ile-Ila, Offa and Ira thanked the royal fathers for their love and prayers.

He urged traditional rulers to promote their native religion with zeal.